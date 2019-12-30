BJP seeks opportunity in MP in BSP MLA's suspension

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) After the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) suspended its MLA in Madhya Pradesh who was supporting the Kamal Nath government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is exploring the possibility of a Karnataka-type operation to topple the Congress government.

BSP supremeo Mayawati suspended Patheriya legislator Ramabai Parihar on Sunday for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Incidentally, Ramabai is the same MLA who in May had alleged that she had been offered Rs 50 crore and a ministerial berth to ditch the Congress government.

A senior BJP leader said the party was trying to ascertain the political situation after Parihar's suspension as the Kamal Nath government has a razor thin majority in the Assembly. While the Congress has 114 MLAs in the 230-member Assembly, the government is being supported by two BSP and one Samajwadi Party MLAs. The BJP has 108 MLAs and there are 4 Independents and one seat is vacant. The Congress claims that there is no threat to the government and the party has enough ammunition to counter any such BJP effort. But the BJP is eyeing support of BSP and SP legislators and Independents and may also try to fish in the Congress troubled waters as half-a-dozen MLAs are said to be unhappy with Kamal Nath. miz/pcj