BJP seeks to bust AAP claims over schools with videos

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Monday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with photos and videos showing poor conditions at some of the Delhi government-run schools.

Taking on the AAP, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari tweeted pictures of a school in bad condition and a videos of students standing outside the school. The classes at the school were conducted only for two hours, which included the lunch break, Tiwari alleged.

A child in school uniform claimed that it was Sarvodya Bal Vidalya near Khajuri in east Delhi.

"Increasing the world class school of the Delhi government giving education to students for only 2 hours a day...what a shame, @AamAadmiParty spent crores on the advertisement and look at the school infrastructure," Tiwari tweeted. Parvesh Singh, MP from West Delhi, visited a government school in Matiala and showcased a PWD's letter, written to the government four months ago, which warned that the school building was dangerous and could collapse anytime. Despite such a warning, children were being made to study in the building, he said and alleged to have found a dead rat next to a classroom. Another BJP MP Gautam Gambhir released a 55-second video of a school showing broken toilets and poor infrastructure. The BJP has sharpened attack on the AAP over government schools after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused it of "making education a part of dirty politics". "Don't make education a part of your dirty politics. Please take out time and come with me to visit government schools. You are surrounded by negativity the whole day. Meet our students and you will get some positivity. Do positive politics over education," Kejriwal said. rag/pcj