BJP seeks unconditional apology from Chowdhury for calling Modi, Shah 'infiltrators'

In an apparent way, Joshi also called Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi an "infiltrator" in reference to her foreign origins.The issue was raised during zero hour session by BJP's Uday Pratap Singh who took strong objection to Chowdhury's remarks and said he had called the BJP leaders "ghuspathiyae" (infiltrators) as they had come to Delhi from Gujarat.Singh, who is MP from Hoshangabad, said the Congress leader was disrespecting them."They have increased the honour of the country. He is disrespecting them. He should apologise. They are not only pride of BJP but of India," he said.He accused Chowdhury of encouraging infiltrators in West Bengal and BJP-led government was taking steps against them.Other BJP members also joined him and said Chowdhury has to apologise.Joshi said he condemns the words used by Chowdhury and said Congress was not accepting the mandate of people.He said the Prime Minister and Home Minister were strong and decisive leaders."It is an outright insult to people who elected Modiji. He won a resounding mandate. He is liked overseas also," Joshi said, adding that the Congress leader should give an unconditional apology.Joshi said the Home Minister had created history with the decision to repeal Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.He said the leader of Congress had been elected from West Bengal. "Can we call him infiltrator?" he asked."Congress party is led by an infiltrator. Their leader is infiltrator," he said in an apparent reference to foreign origins of Sonia Gandhi.Chowdhury said there was an attempt to misquote him. He said his family had also come from Bangladesh. However, he faced interruptions from BJP members. Speaker Om Birla, then, adjourned the House for lunch.Chowdhury had made the remarks pertaining to Prime Minister and Home Minister during question hour. He had also referred to BJP leader LK Advani. (ANI)