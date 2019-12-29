BJP sets up 5,000 hoardings in to-be-legalised colonies

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Just seven days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections, likely in January-February, the state BJP, here on Sunday, launched the campaign by raising the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in a big way.

The Delhi BJP has set up at vantage points in the illegal colonies large hoardings that say the stigma of 'unauthorised' has been removed and the people have become residents of 'authorised' colonies, where they will enjoy ownership rights.

Over 5,000 hoardings in the 1,731 unauthorised colonies have been set up by the party to make political inroads in those areas, keeping the Assembly elections in mind. The BJP-led central government, recently announced regularisation of these colonies, populated by over 40 lakh people. The BJP is focusing on them to garner their support and votes in the elections. Last Sunday, the Delhi BJP had organised a rally at Ramlila Maidan, where selected beneficiaries were present to "thank" the Prime Minister. From Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, member of the Lok Sabha Parvesh Verma to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, everyone present at the rally, highlighted it as a major achievement of the party. -- IANS abn/aks/rt/pcj