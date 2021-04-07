BJP shifts focus to remaining 203 seats in West Bengal

A senior BJP leader said that now the sole focus will be on West Bengal in order to achieve the party's target to win more than 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly.

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) After the Assembly elections concluded in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on Tuesday, the BJP has now shifted all its focus to the remaining 203 seats in West Bengal, where three of the eight-phase polling have been conducted so far.

"As per our internal assessment, the party's performance has been overwhelming so far. There are some shortcomings in some areas where elections are yet to take place, but we will rectify them in the remaining five phases of polling," he said.

Another senior BJP leader said that it has been realised that few areas where the BJP had performed well in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls still require some extra work on the ground to mobilise the voters in the party's favour.

"There are some small local issues such as lesser crowd in some public meetings, which will be corrected to carry forward the momentum," he said.

He also pointed out that more senior leaders, including Union ministers, will be engaged in campaigning in West Bengal.

"Senior leaders and Union ministers will be roped in for both outreach and strategic planning as per the requirement," he said.

It is learnt that more public meetings will be organised as more leaders, who were busy in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, are now free to assist and oversee the party's poll preparedness in West Bengal.

"Depending on the need, we may increase the number of public meetings for the remaining five phases of elections as more senior leaders and Union ministers are available for campaigning now," another BJP leader said.

The saffron party, however, is not going to make major changes in its campaign strategy as everything was taken into consideration before it was rolled out.

"Some minor changes will be made as per local requirements like sending more senior leaders to particular regions or sending more star campaigners to seek votes in favour of our candidates," he said.

--IANS

ssb/arm