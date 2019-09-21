BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will secure three-fourth majority in Maharashtra: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's in-charge of Maharashtra assembly polls and General Secretary Bhupender Yadav on Saturday stated that BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will be winning three-fourth seats in the state in the upcoming assembly elections.



Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Bhupender Yadav stated," Now it is time for continuing the development of Maharashtra with BJP. We will win these elections with a better margin this time; our alliance will win 3/4th of the seats in the state."

"Our alliance with Shiv Sena is strong and we are working together. Yesterday, Shiv Sena chief has also given a statement. Announcement on seat sharing will be made at the right time," Yadav said.

Commenting on the opposition's attack on the prevailing economic situation in the country, Bhupendra Yadav asserted that the recent announcements by the finance minister and Central government has brought a positive atmosphere in the country where India is now seen as a 'strong and investor-friendly' nation.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission had announced assembly elections to be held in a single-phase for Haryana and Maharashtra on October 21. The counting of votes will be held on October 24. (ANI)