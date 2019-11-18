BJP-Shiv Sena have to choose their own path, Congress-NCP have their own: Sharad Pawar

New Delhi (India), Nov 18 (ANI): Giving a new twist to the emerging political scene in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said that the path of NCP-Congress is different from that of BJP-Shiv Sena's.

His statement comes at a time when NCP and Congress are mulling over the possibilities of forming the government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

"BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (NCP) and Congress fought together. They have to choose their path and we will do our politics," Pawar said.Pawar is slated to meet Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi at 4 pm today, where the two are likely to discuss the prospects of government formation in Maharashtra. However, the leader has termed it as a "courtesy meeting".Maharashtra came under President's Rule last week after all the parties failed to form a government in the state.BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by Governor BS Koshyari.The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government, failing which the President's Rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday last week.The Shiv Sena is now in parley with the Congress and NCP to form a government in the state.The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)