BJP-Shiv Sena secure comfortable majority in Maha

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena achieved a majority in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, winning 150 seats of the 260 results declared by the Election Commission till 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The BJP had won 95 seats and was leading in another 10, while ally Shiv Sena bagged 55 seats and notched a lead in another one constituency.

Together, the two pre-poll allies have touched 150 seats - or, crossed the half-way mark of 144 in the 288-member legislative assembly - and appeared set to bag power for a second consecutive term, barring unforeseen political developments.

The Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also put up a handsome show by winning 49 seats and leading in five more, while ally Congress won 35 and was ahead in the vote count in nine more seats. Among the smaller parties and independents, the Bahujan Vikash Aghadi had won two and was leading in one seat, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Prahar Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party have emerged victorious in two seats each. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, the Swabhimani Shetkari Party, the CPI-M, the Rashtriya Samaj Party, the Jan Surajya Party and the Krantikari Shetkari Party have bagged one seat each. Among the independents, 12 were declared victorious and one was in a strong lead position in the state. Maharashtra voted for a new 288-member Assembly on October 21, and the remaining final results of another two-dozen seats are expected by midnight, according to the EC officials. qn/vd