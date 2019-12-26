BJP showing disregard for people's voice, uses brute force against them: Congress

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Congress party's national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil on Thursday said the BJP led government at the Centre has shown a callous disregard for the people's voices and used brute force to suppress them.

Gohil claimed that the BJP was diverting the attention from unemployment, falling consumption, and overall economic mess by dividing India along social and communal lines.

The Congress leader, who was talking to media persons, also accused the Centre of unleashing brutal repression against the students and the civil society organisations."There have been spontaneous protests in universities, IITs, and IIMs and other leading academic institutions against the divisive agenda and anti-people policies of the government, which has betrayed their trust and failed to deliver on its promises and ruin the nation's economy," he said.Gohil even said that the Central government was trying to shift the people's attention away from the economic distress the country has been pushed into."We note that unemployment has peaked the highest level in 45 years. For the first time in 40 years, the rural consumption has declined," he said.The Congress leader further said the citizenship law is discriminatory and the proposed nationwide NRC will hurt the poor and vulnerable sections of the country.Protests have erupted across the country over the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)