BJP shows door to controversial ex-BSP leader

His joining the party had triggered a major controversy after BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi lodged a protest on the issue.

Bablu had joined the BJP barely a week ago in the presence of state BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh.

Lucknow, Aug 11 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has cancelled the membership of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Jitendra Singh Bablu.

The house of Joshi, then the UP Congress President, had been set on fire in 2009 during BSP government when she had led a massive agitation against then Chief Minister Mayawati.

Bablu, then a BSP legislator, had allegedly led the unruly crowd that set the house on fire.

After Bablu was welcomed into the party fold, Rita Bahuguna Joshi raised a strong protest and she was supported by former state BJP President Laxmikant Bajpai.

The party finally took a decision and Bablu's membership was quashed on Tuesday night.

Jitendra Singh Bablu is the second BSP leader to have been unceremoniously shown the door from the BJP after a controversy erupted.

Kushwaha had joined the party in January 2012 in Delhi and was welcomed into the saffron fold with open arms.

Senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar had categorically stated that Kushwaha was not tainted even though his involvement in the NRHM scam was well known.

A fortnight later, his membership was cancelled as protest within the party rose.

