BJP slams Akhilesh and his '5-star rath'

The minister said, "The one who dumped the harried people during the corona times is going to public in his 'five-star rath' now. This would be another insult to the people of Uttar Pradesh, which was deceived by him on every occasion."

He said when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was running from one district to another to provide relief to the people during the pandemic, the SP leader was busy tweeting from his air-conditioned drawing room.

"From his air-conditioned drawing room, he will now move to his air-conditioned luxurious 'Rath' to make a superficial visit to the common man. The SP chief probably does not realise that the people of this state have come to understand that he has nothing to do with the sufferings of the common man and this is just another gimmick ahead of UP assembly polls," he pointed out.

Singh said the opposition was rattled by the popularity of Yogi Adityanath among the masses, who, despite testing Corona positive, worked day and night to save people of his state. As a result, the recovery rate in UP has gone up to 99 per cent.

"Those sitting inside AC rooms and are only sending out tweets are now struggling to maintain their existence in the political arena," added Singh.

Taking a jibe at the SP supremo for coming out of his 'cocoon' after nearly two years, Singh added, "The problem of Akhilesh Yadav is that he is scared and nervous to accept that the Uttar Pradesh government had brought the semblance of crime-free society, including the eradication of corruption, attachment of the properties of criminals and development of the state."

He further said, "Samajwadi Party was summarily rejected by the public due to their insensitivity. No Vijay Yatra will be able to fulfil Akhilesh's dream of 'acquiring power'. Those who failed to serve the people and handed over the state's honour and dignity to criminals and goons, have no right to be in power."

--IANS

amita/dpb