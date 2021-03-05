BJP slams opposition for creating confusion around efficacy of 'indigenous vaccine'

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Slamming the opposition, particularly the Congress party, for 'doing politics, creating confusion' during the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said it is the duty of every politician, across party line to stand together during such 'historic' time, but all that the opposition did was to keep 'taunting the government'.



Addressing the media here on Friday, Patra said the opposition created confusion in the country about the efficacy of 'indigenous Covid-19 vaccine and taunted the Prime Minister and other ministers to take it.

"In order to create confusion in the county, the opposition used to question the efficacy of our indigenous vaccine. They used to say if the country trusts the vaccine then the Prime Minister should get the vaccine first. We saw that when the turn of the Prime Minister came, he went to AIIMS, stood in the line, and took the shot of the indigenous vaccine," BJP spokesperson said.

He added that not only the Prime Minister but also the President, the Vice-President, and other cabinet ministers were vaccinated when their turn came, and opposition should not have done politics at such a delicate and historic moment in history.

"It is the duty of every politician, every political party, that at a time when historic work like vaccination is going on, an atmosphere of suspicion should not be allowed in the country. One should always stand together in such times,' he added. (ANI)

