BJP slams Sisodia, Kejriwal for supporting Shaheen Bagh protests

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Slamming Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for supporting the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh, BJP on Thursday said the "anarchists" have at last come out revealing their true identity.

"Those who are anarchists will stand with the anarchists. For many days, their (AAP) leaders Kejriwal and Sisodiaji had stood back and did not openly come out in the support. There is nothing to be confused about it. The AAP has self-declared that they are anarchists and what is happening in Shaheen Bagh is the height of anarchy," said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra at a press conference here."A grand confusion is being told at Shaheen Bagh that Muslims will be thrown out of the country or they will be sent to detention camps," he added.He further questioned the Delhi CM and his deputy about not supporting the residents of the areas near Shaheen Bagh, which he alleged were facing numerous difficulties due to the protests."I want to ask a question to Sisodia and Kejriwalji because nobody in AAP can say anything without his (Kejriwal's) permission, and therefore Sisodia was merely mouthing the words of Kejriwal. You are standing with Shaheen Baag, but why are you not with Sarita Vihar, Jasola, Madangir-Khadar areas, where almost 20 lakh Delhi residents are facing troubles," Patra said."The children are not able to go to their schools. Ambulances cannot reach the area due to which patients have lost their lives in the ambulance. What is the fault of the people from these areas," he added.Demonstrations have been ongoing in the area since December 15 last year and protestors have blocked Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, causing inconvenience to the daily commuters.Recently, the Delhi High Court asked the Delhi Police to look into the matter of blockage of Kalindi Kunj road due to the protest at Shaheen Bagh. (ANI)