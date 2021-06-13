BJP slams TN CM's move to open Tasmac liquor shops

Murugan alleged that as the Leader of Opposition during the previous AIADMK government's tenure, Stalin had protested against the opening of Tasmac shops during the first Covid wave.

Chennai, June 13 (IANS) BJP Tamil Nadu president L.Murugan has slammed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's decision to allow opening of Tasmac liquor shops from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the extended lockdown period.

He said, "When the AIADMK government announced the opening of Tasmac shops during the first wave of the pandemic, Stalin said he and his party condemned the decision and led huge protests against it across the state.

Now when in power DMK-led government are opening these liquor shops. This is the height of duplicity. Government should not allow opening of Tasmac shops as it will affect the health and lives of the people."

Destitute people have been largely hit by the Covid-19, said the senior BJP leader, adding, that such people will be affected more by opening of these liquor shops.

"During the elections, the DMK had promised to shut down Tasmac shops, while Stalin's sister and party MP Kanimozhi, had even said the liquor making units would be shut down but the DMK-led government is now opening Tasmac shops during the pandemic, thus adding misery to the lives of poor people," he added.

