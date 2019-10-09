BJP spinning stories about Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Slamming BJP and other opposition party leaders for talking trash about the party, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have done enough to take the political quarter forward.

"When a party is in power no one says anything but a lot of things are said when the party is out of power. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi ji have done a lot for the party. There are people in BJP and the opposition who are against Congress ideologies who are spinning stories," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday."We are not in a good phase right now, so people are giving out all kinds of statements. It is a kind of blackmail. This is just a phase. Sonia ji has sacrificed a lot for Congress. After joining the party she never thought of becoming the Prime Minister and instead made Manmohan Singh twice. Rahul ji has also worked day and night for the party. We hope that he will continue to make his contribution to the party," the senior Congress leader added.Kharge also slammed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for performing Shastra Puja on newly purchased Rafale combo jet saying, "There is no need to do such 'tamasha' (drama). When we bought weapons-like the Bofors gun previously purchased, no one went and brought them while showing off.""Our Air Force officers judge whether they are good or not. These people go, show off, sit inside (the aircraft)," he stated. (ANI)