BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo demands action against Dhanbad SDM in alleged lathicharge on protesting students in Doranda

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 9 (ANI): BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo on Monday has demanded the state government to take appropriate action against the Dhanbad SDM who allegedly ordered a lathi-charge on protesting students in Doranda near the residence of state education minister here.



Taking cognisance of the lathi-charge incident, Pratul Shahdeo sent a fact-finding team to Dhanbad to look into the matter regarding the injuries that occurred to students who were protesting on the issue of reassessment of their results in the board exams.

"This is highly condemnable. This has never happened in Jharkhand that an administrative officer starts lathi charging on students. Our fact-finding teams have visited there and have talked to students. An FIR should be registered against the SDM and We also demanded transfer or suspension of the SDM but the present government did not do the needed", said BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.

Countering BJP fact-finding move, Congress said that BJP is doing politics, however, he added "The lathi-charge incident is highly condemnable. There are still some officers who are influenced by BJP and doing such reckless actions. If the students have some issues, their grievances must be listened to by the Jharkhand Academic Council."

On August 6, the students who were unhappy over the board results of class 10 and class 12 declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), protested against the administration demanding reconsideration over their poor performance and review of results of those who failed in the exams. They were allegedly lathi-charged and beaten up by the police on the order of Dhanbad SDM, informed Pratul Shahdeo. (ANI)

