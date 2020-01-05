BJP starts door-to-door campaign on CAA in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 5 (IANS) In a bid to counter the onslaught on the CAA by the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and other political parties in West Bengal, the BJP on Sunday began a door to door campaign on the new citizenship law in various parts of the state.

From Malda in north Bengal, to Kolkata in the south, BJP leaders and workers visited houses of commoners and distributed leaflets and booklets on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Malda North MP Khagen Murmu undertook a mass contact programme in Maheshpur and Gadua More localities under ward number one of Englishbazar municipality, apprising people about the law.

In Durgapur of West Burdwan district, BJP workers knocked on the doors of the people assuring them that the CAA would do no harm. BJP national Secretary Rahul Sinha led the campaign in Sovabazar area of North Kolkata. "Some opportunistic parties like Trinamool Congress, Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) are misinforming people about CAA. They have started a campaign that people will be driven out of the country. We condemn the way the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) spread the misinformation across the state and stoked passions which made the situation volatile," he said. Union Minister Babul Supriyo held a media meet at the Press Club, Kolkata, stressing that the CAA was not a legislation which can drive out a single person from India. "Rather, it is a law to grant citizenship." "CAA is not a legislation to take away anybody's citizenship. Mamata Banerjee is doing great harm to West Bengal through her lies. We won't let her do any damage to Bengal in future," said Supriyo. He also unveiled a booklet explaining CAA. ssp/vd