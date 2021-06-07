BJP takes dig at Akhilesh as Mulayam Singh Yadav gets COVID vaccine jab

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): As Samajwadi Party patriatrch Mulayam Singh Yadav got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit took a jab at his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who showed reluctance to take Centre's vaccine, saying that he must follow footsteps of his father.



SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier showed reluctance to take "BJP's vaccine" against COVID-19.

State BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh took to Twitter and called Yadav's decision to get himself vaccinated a "good message".

"A good message... Hope SP workers and its national president will also take inspiration from their party founder," Singh tweeted.

Mulayam Singh Yadav received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

In January, when the dry run of vaccination was taking place, Akhilesh had said that he would not get vaccinated against coronavirus as the "BJP government cannot be trusted".

"I will not take the COVID-19 vaccine at this moment, that too given by the Bharatiya Janata Party. How can I trust BJP's vaccine? When our government will be formed, everyone will get a free vaccine. We cannot take the BJP vaccine," he had said during a press conference here.

Following criticism, he had subsequently tweeted that he had "full confidence" in the ability of scientists, but he would not take the BJP's "political vaccine". (ANI)

