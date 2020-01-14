BJP takes out rally in support of CAA in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): BJP leaders and workers on Tuesday took out a march in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here.

The party leaders and workers were holding placards in support of the CAA.



Later addressing the gathering, former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Nirmal Singh said the CAA was passed in the parliament but some opposition parties were trying to create confusion.

"The Congress and Communist parties have created confusion and doing politics based on religion. I have full belief that people have understood the CAA and it is clear to them who is creating confusion," he said. (ANI)

