BJP ticket losers in Haryana refuse to lose hope

The BJP on Monday declared tickets for 78 of the 90 seats, including 3 constituencies in the Gurugram district, denying nominations to three sitting MLAs -- Bimla Chaudhary from Pataudi, Tej Pal Tanwar from Sohna and PWD Minister Rao Narbir Singh.

The BJP could announces names for the remaining 12 seats any time after midnight, sources said.

Gurugram MLA Umesh Agrawal expressed confidence to get the ticket. "We have to wait till tomorrow (Thursday)," he said.

The denial of ticket to Rao Narbir Singh shocked many. "In 2014, Singh won the Badshahpur seat and was considered five most influential Ministers in the M.L. Khattar government along with Anil Vij, Captain Abhimanyu, Ram Bilas Sharma and Kavita Jain," said Lokesh Agrawal, a political expert.

"It's basically a setback for prominent Ahirwal leader Rao Inderjeet Singh who had reportedly sought 7 tickets. He openly demanded ticket for his daughter Aarti Rao from the Gurugram constituency. The axing of three sitting MLAs in the Gurugram district could be attributed to that," Agrawal said. According to sources, Singh is pitching for the Yadav-dominant Rewari seat. Singh's media advisor Rajiv Kumar said, being loyal soldiers of the party any decision would be "acceptable to us." Tanwar and Chaudhary too are making efforts to bag tickets. The BJP has nominated Manish Yadav, Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief, from Badshahpur; Satya Prakash Jarawta for Pataudi (SC reserve) and Sanjay Singh from Sohna.