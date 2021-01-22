BJP-TMC diverting people's attention from real issues in Bengal, Cong-Left to soon come up with development agenda: Jitin Prasad

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): While BJP and ruling party Trinamool Congres (TMC) are taking on each other ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, Congress has launched a sharp attack on both the parties saying, they are leveling allegations against each other and hence diverting the attention of people from the core issues of the state.



Speaking to ANI, AICC Incharge Jitin Prasad on Thursday said, "Both the parties are leveling allegations against each other and hence diverting the attention of people from the core issues of West Bengal rather than telling the people what the Trinamool Congress government and the NDA government have done for West Bengal and for the public."

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program on Jayanti of Subhash Chandra Bose and BJP celebrating it as Parakram Diwas and on TMC's demand for Subhash Chandra Bose's file, Prasad said, "There is no doubt that Subhash Chandra Bose ji is the pride of the nation, especially for West Bengal but why both TMC and BJP are remembering him when elections are inching closer? Soon Congress-Left alliance will come up with the Development Agenda of West Bengal and give an alternative to the people of the state."

On being asked when the seat-sharing formula of Congress-Left will be sealed, Prasad said, "We have set up a committee of senior leaders of the state unit and they have been given a free hand to decide what is best for the party and people of West Bengal. They are in talks with the Left parties and very soon it will be finalised. After that, we will start the process to select candidates and will give a tough fight to both the parties."

Till now, four meetings have been held between the Left and Congress and leaders from AICC have given the deadline to the State unit to finalise the seat-sharing formula for Assembly polls. However, sources from the state unit said that the problem is coming in from the Left side as they still want a large chunk in the alliance.

In the last Assembly elections in West Bengal, Congress had contested on 92 seats and bagged 44 seats and the Left parties contested on the rest of the seats and got only 32 seats. (ANI)

