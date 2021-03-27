BJP, TMC workers create ruckus outside polling booth in Paschim Medinipur

Both parties alleged that efforts are being made to capture the booth."After voting and before sealing of EVMs, 2 Bharatiya Janata Party workers entered the booth but central forces didn't stop them," alleged a TMC worker."The two BJP workers were removed from the booth when we protested and called media persons. Central forces are working in a biased manner," TMC worker added.Meanwhile, the BJP workers said that they were there to ensure EVMs are protected."After 4 agents entered in a single booth, then we entered the booth. Thereafter, we were removed from the booth by state police. We are here to ensure that EVMs are protected from them," a BJP worker said.This comes as the first phase of West Bengal polls witnessed 79.79 per cent voter turnout. (ANI)