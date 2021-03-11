BJP to conduct high voltage campaign for Kanyakumari LS seat

The party campaign was inaugurated by BJP stalwart and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who conducted a roadshow at Kanyakumari beach road on Sunday for the victory of party candidate and former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan.

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) The by-election to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat which is to take place alongside the Tamil Nadu assembly polls is expected to generate a high voltage campaign with a galaxy of senior BJP leaders flying down to Kanyakumari for campaigning.

Amit Shah also conducted a door to door campaign at 11 houses in Sucheendran in Kanyakumari constituency.

Pon Radhakrishnan had won the 2014 general elections and became the Union minister of state for shipping. He was instrumental in bringing in Colachel port and the Kanyakumari trans-shipment hub and several other development programmes.

Pon Radhakrishnan while speaking to IANS said, "We are fighting the election with full confidence and I feel that the acceptability of the Narendra Modi government and my own close proximity with the people of Kanyakumari will help me to sail through smoothly in the elections."

Pon Radhakrishnan had lost in the 2019 general elections to Congress leader H Vasanthakumar by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes. The passing away of Vasanthakumar has led to the by-election in the constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach the constituency for electioneering but his itinerary is not yet finalised.

BJP state president L Murugan told IANS, "Pon Radhakrishnan is a very popular leader of Tamil Nadu and was the state president of the BJP. He has good grassroots connect in the constituency and we expect him to win this election."

BJP leaders and Union ministers Smriti Irani, Piyush Goel, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Seetharaman are expected to reach the constituency in the span of a few days.

Party national general secretary CT Ravi who is in charge of Tamil Nadu while speaking to IANS said, "We are expecting nothing less than victory at Kanyakumari. We have stitched our combine of AIADMK, BJP and PMK and this combine will bring us victory. Congress is not a force to reckon with at the national level and people are wise enough to vote for the BJP and become part of the national bandwagon."

With Pon Radhakrishnan fighting a tough battle ,the Congress is likely to field H Vasanthakumar's son Vijay Vasanth in a bid to retain the seat.

