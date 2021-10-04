BJP to counter Mayawati with Baby Rani Maurya

Lucknow, Oct 4 (IANS) The Bahujan Samaj Party now faces a threat to its Dalit votes in Uttar Pradesh from BJP leader and former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

Maurya, who was recently appointed BJP national Vice President, will campaign in UP to woo Dalit voters.

BJP's SC Morcha Secretary Rahul Kumar said: "Progammes are being chalked out for the former Governor in an attempt to woo Dalits, especially Jatavs, who were the core vote base of BSP until 2019 Lok Sabha elections."