BJP to decide my seat for bypolls, says Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Thursday said that his party, BJP, will decide the seat from where he will be contesting for bye-elections.



"I have always followed the instructions of the high command of the party and have played the role they have asked me. They have given me this role and have trusted me during the critical time," Rawat said.

Regarding the by polls in the state, he said, "I will not decide that, party will take a call on that. Delhi will take the decision and I will follow that."

Earlier, Congress leader and former state minister Navprabhat indicated a constitutional crisis appears to be brewing in Uttarakhand and the leadership in the state has to be changed once again.

Navprabhat said, "A constitutional crisis appears to be brewing in Uttarakhand. At present Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is not an MLA. To continue holding his post, Rawat has to be an elected member of the legislative assembly before the completion of six months on September 9. Now under, section 151 A of the Representation of the People Act, a by-election cannot be held in the event where only a year is remaining for the general elections."

The Gangotri and Haldwani assembly seats in the state are vacant due to the death of the sitting MLAs there.

BJP MP from Garhwal, Tirath Singh Rawat took an oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in March 2021, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Trivendra Singh Rawat had to step down from the post after resentment against him in the BJP state unit.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place in 2022.

The BJP had swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, was able to win just 11 seats (ANI).

