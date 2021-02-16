BJP to deploy more leaders for West Bengal assembly polls

BJP's co-incharge for West Bengal unit, Amit Malviya said that each senior leader will be given responsibility of about five assembly constituencies.

The leaders who have experience of contesting or managing polls will be assigned work in West Bengal. Elections for 294 seats West Bengal assembly polls will be held in April-May.

"Earlier, union ministers and ministers from BJP-ruled states have been given responsibility for five or six Lok Sabha constituencies," he said.

Malviya said, "The BJP has large numbers of senior leaders having experience of contesting polls or who successfully guided workers in polls. Experience of senior leaders will be used in the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls."

Malviya pointed out that there is nothing wrong in roping in seniors and experienced leaders to oversee poll preparations.

"BJP has leaders with experience at national and state level of contesting or managing polls and there is nothing wrong in using their experience," he said.

Malviya said that people have already made up their mind and started saying "Mamata Jaschis, BJP aaschis" (Mamata is going and BJP is coming)

"When people start using these lines against a government, it shows that the incumbent government has lost the people's support," said Malviya.

Earlier, Union Minister Prahlad Patel and Mansukh Mandaviya were given the responsibility of looking after the party's poll preparedness in six Lok Sabha constituencies each.

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Munda and Sanjeev Balyan have been assigned five Lok Sabha constituencies each to oversee party's preparedness.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra are also given responsibility of a few Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal.

(Shashi Bhushan can be contacted at shashi.b@ians.in)

--IANS

ssb/ash