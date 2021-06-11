BJP to help Yogi govt in scaling up vaccination

Lucknow, June 11 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh unit of the ruling BJP will now help the Yogi Adityanath government in scaling up the Covid vaccination drive.

The drive, which will be a part of the 'Seva hi Sangathan' campaign, will be carried out till July 15.

Party workers will fan out across the state and carry out mass awareness programme to help the people take the vaccine and check the spread of the virus.