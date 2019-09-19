BJP to hold 'Jan Jagaran' meets across the country on abrogation of Art 370

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Thursday that it will organise 'Jan Jagaran' public meetings on abrogation of Article 370 in various locations across the country to be addressed by its top leaders.

Union Home Minister and Party President Amit Shah will hold a public meeting in Mumbai on September 22 while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will addressing a meeting in Patna on the same day.



The next day, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will address a meeting in Jaipu.

BJP Working President J P Nadda will hold public meetings on the subject on September 22, 25, 27 and 29 in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata and Chandigarh respectively. (ANI)

