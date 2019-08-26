BJP to hold massive outreach movement on Art 370

The month-long movement will endeavour to highlight the developmental work with the people. Sources say abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution will be projected as a major achievement of the BJP-led NDA government.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "After abrogation of the contentious Article, now 85 government schemes can be implemented in J&K."

The mass connection movement will be done in two stages. In the first stage, 35 metros have been earmarked where BJP Chief Ministers and the central leadership will address people on the benefits of abrogation of Article 370.

In stage two, the mass connect will be taken to 370 tier-two and tier-three towns. Of of these, seven places are in J&K. It will also be taken to the district level. Union ministers Pradhan, Gajendra Shekhawat, senior BJP leader Murlidhar Rao, and BJP's Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal will be among those steering the movement.