BJP to hold protest against alleged killing of Uttar Dinajpur's BJYM Vice President

Uttar Dinajpur (West Bengal) [Uttar Pradesh], October 19 (ANI): West Bengal's Bhartiya Janata Party Chief Sukanta Majumdar called a strike in Uttar Dinajpur on Tuesday, to protest against the alleged murder of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Vice President of Uttar Dinajpur Mithun Ghosh.



Majumdar called a strike on Tuesday from 6 AM to 2 PM to protest against the alleged murder of Mithun Ghosh.

On Monday, West Bengal leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that BJYM vice president of Uttar Dinajpur Mithun Ghosh was gunned down by TMC assailants at Itahar.

"Uttar Dinajpur dist. @BJYM VP Mithun Ghosh has been shot dead by assailants at Itahar. This is TMC's handiwork written all over it. The bloodthirsty antisocial hound dogs who executed their master's orders would be taken to task when the tide turns. We won't forget Mithun Ghosh," Adhikari tweeted.

However, Trinamool Congress (TMC) refuted the allegations of the alleged killing of a BJP youth wing leader.



Refuting the allegations, TMC state general secretary and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "Why will TMC murder him (BJYM VP Mithun Ghosh)? We do not know what happened exactly but the police are investigating the matter. Suvendu Adhikari's allegation is baseless. BJP has inner clashes among themselves. Levelling allegations on TMC for the killing, BJP is trying to avoid their own internal issues." (ANI)

