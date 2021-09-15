BJP to induct influential leaders of other parties in poll-bound states

As per the plan, the BJP will try to induct influential leaders from the opposition camps, both at the Assembly and block levels.

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) In the run up to next year's Assembly polls in five states, the BJP has planned to induct local influential leaders of other political parties to boost its campaign.

Five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- are scheduled to go to the polls next year.

A senior BJP leader aware of the development pointed out that there are many influential leaders in the opposition camps at the Assembly and block levels who are unhappy with their current organisation due to different reasons.

"We are approaching these disgruntled leaders with a request to join us to serve the people. Those who are ready to serve the people and agree to follow the ideology of the BJP are welcome. There will not be any pre-condition like ticket or other promises for joining the party," he said.

The BJP is also approaching influential individuals with an offer to join the party.

"We can find many influential individuals at the local level. Many of them are not interested in electoral politics, but are willing to work for the society. We will ask them to join us to serve the people and the society in a better way," a party leader said.

The BJP leaders in some poll-bound states believe that these people will help the party at the ground level, besides weakening the opposition camps.

A party insider said that feedback will be taken from the local BJP leadership before allowing anyone to join the saffron camp.

--IANS

ssb/arm