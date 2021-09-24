BJP to launch campaign to win OBC support in UP, Uttarakhand polls

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Realising the fact that Other Backward Castes (OBC) will play a decisive role in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the BJP OBC wing will launch a massive campaign to highlight the community specific works done by the government and also to reveal how the Congress has betrayed them over the years.

According to national president of OBC Morcha Dr K. Laxman, the state executive meet of OBC Morcha in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand was held recently and chief ministers of both states Yogi Adityanath and Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the meetings in their respective states.

"In the meeting of both state executives, it was decided that the OBC Morcha of the party will reach out to the people to make them aware about the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upliftment of the backward classes," Laxman said.

Highlighting the important decision of the Modi government, he further said, "Some of the major decisions of the Modi government includes giving Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, giving representation to 27 OBC ministers in the Union council of ministers, 27 per cent reservation in medical education and others."

The OBC Morcha president claimed that the Congress has always suppressed the interests of the backward sections of the society and made only false promises.

"The way Congress opposed the resolution in the Rajya Sabha showed its real attitude towards the backward classes. Despite being in power for a long time and even after the recommendations of Kaka Kalelkar Commission in 1950 and Mandal Commission in 1979, no concrete steps were taken by the Congress in the direction of fulfilling the interests of the backward classes," he added.

Another party leader pointed out that the OBCs are an influential and decisive vote bank in Uttar Pradesh and played an important role in the rise of the BJP in recent times.

"OBCs are electorally important in Uttar Pradesh. This time we are also trying to win support of all the OBC communities, especially of non-Yadav," a party insider said.

A senior party functionary pointed out that OBC votes also play an important role in Uttarakhand. "OBC vote share in Uttarakhand is not huge like Uttar Pradesh, but the community plays an important role," he said.

