BJP to launch farmer outreach program ahead of UP polls

As per the plan, the BJP will hold 'Kisan Samvad', 'Kisan Chuapal' and other farmer outreach programmes starting from August 16 in Uttar Pradesh. The campaign will be led by the BJP Kisan Morcha.

Ministers, MPs and MLAs will participate in these chaupals and samvads across the state and they will also collect feedback from farmers.

BJP Kisan Morcha's President and Lok Sabha member from Fatehpur Sikri, Raj Kumar Chahar told IANS that through the Kisan Chuapal and Samvad, party leaders will talk about the farmers welfare measures taken by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

"We are organising several programs like Kisan Chupal and Kisan Samvad across Uttar Pradesh. The opportunity will be used to explain pro farmer initiatives of the BJP government at Centre and in state," Chahar said.

According to Chahar, union ministers from Uttar Pradesh, ministers in state government, MPs, MLAs, state office bearers and senior leaders will interact with farmers during the programs.

During the programs BJP leaders will explain about benefits of new farm laws, welfare measures for farmers like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Soil Health Card Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Credit Scheme, Neem Coated Urea. "It will be two way communications; first our office bearers will talk about welfare measures of the Modi and Adityanath governments and clear the doubt of farmers if they have any issues. Secondly, they will also collect feedback from farmers and submit it to the party. Feedback taken from farmers will be placed before senior leadership," Chahar said.

Since last year, farmers from Western Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Rakesh Tikait have been protesting at the Delhi borders against three new farm laws. Protesting farmers are demanding repealing of the laws passed during last year's monsoon session.

A party leader from Uttar Pradesh claims that through these outreach programs the BJP will try to win back support of farmers across the state especially in Western Uttar Pradesh where they play a crucial role in deciding the electoral fortunes of any political party.

