BJP to make assessment after J'khand results: Arjun Munda

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Three-time Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda, who is currently Union Minister for Tribal Affairs in the Modi government, on Monday said that the picture will be clearer after 15 rounds of counting in the Assembly polls in the state.

Speaking to the media, Munda said he is confident BJP will be able to secure its position. He said after the results the All Jharkhand Students Union will side with the BJP on the basis of principles and ideology.

He said his party will take an appropriate decision after analysing all aspects in the election.

