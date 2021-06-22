BJP to observe Mookerjee's death anniversary in Srinagar

The saffron party feels that revocation of Article 370 is the real integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India.

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The BJP has decided to observe the death anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder and BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Srinagar on Wednesday, the first time since the abrogation of Article 370.

Director of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF), Anirban Ganguly will deliver the keynote address in Srinagar.

In August 2019, the BJP government at the Centre abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

On June 23, 1953, Mookerjee died in the custody of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The BJP observes Mookerjee's death anniversary as 'Balidaan Diwas' and holds programmes across the country but for the first time, the saffron party is observing it in Kashmir Valley post abrogation of Article 370.

Jammu Kashmir BJP co-incharge Ashish Sood told IANS that Ganguly will talk about Mookerjee's life, mission and vision for the country and the sacrifice of life he made for Jammu and Kashmir's integration with the rest of the country.

"Abrogation of Article 370 is a real tribute to Mookerjee and the government under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed for inclusive and equal development of Jammu and Kashmir," Sood said.

To observe the death anniversary of Mookerjee, the BJP will be organizing a quiet and informal gathering following all Covid protocol.

Ganguly said that the revocation of Article 370 is in a sense a realisation of Mookerjee's dream to integrate the region so that people of the region get the benefits provided in the Constitution of India.

"Mookerjee's demand for integration of Jammu and Kashmir is constitutional and democratic not sectarian and communal as it is recorded in his speeches."

Ganguly added that his demands were positive keeping in view the future of people in this region apart from India's unity and integrity.

The SPMRF director said that observing 'Balidan Diwas' in the valley holds significance ahead of the all party meeting called by the Prime Minister on June 24.

