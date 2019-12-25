BJP to organise workshops, events ahead of Delhi assembly elections

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has directed its party leaders to hold public outreach programs in assembly constituencies across Delhi.

Over meetings with all the Delhi BJP leaders, national general secretary BL Santosh discussed the programs to be held before the assembly elections.

On December 26, a social media workshop is scheduled to be held, which will be attended by a representative from every assembly constituency.



From January 2 to January 15 the leaders will address the public through video broadcast rallies.

A Panch Parmeshwar program will be held on January 5 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium (IG) stadium.

Special campaigns on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is scheduled to commence from January 6 to January 8.

Meanwhile, AAP is also holding different programs at all the polling booths in Assembly constituencies across Delhi.

The party has also appointed 2,700 divisional in-charges across Delhi to the booth committees in the state to oversee the smooth functioning of the outreach programs in their region. (ANI)

