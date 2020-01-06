BJP to rake up 'anti-national' stand taken by CM Kejriwal in Delhi polls

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The assembly polls in Delhi will be fought between the people of city and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who needs to be exposed for his opposition to the citizenship law and seeking proof of Balakot air strike among other things, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar here on Monday.

"The Delhi Chief Minister opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act, demanded proof of Balakot air-strike, wanted to stop Republic Day parade, insulted Army and stood with 'Tukde, Tukde' gang. He needs to be exposed in front of the people," said Javadekar, also BJP's in-charge for Delhi affairs, while talking to media persons here.The voters will be made to recall the real character of Kejriwal, said the Union Minister, dropping more than enough hints that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to rake up "anti-national" stand taken by Chief Minister Kejriwal, besides 'exposing' the AAP government's lies.The polling for 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.When asked about why the BJP did not declare its chief ministerial face, Javadekar said that the assembly election would be between the people of Delhi and Kejriwal."The BJP is set to make this election about nationalism versus anarchy," he said, assuring the voters that there would be a triple-engine government supported by the Centre and the corporations if the BJP is voted to power in the national capital.Flanked by Delhi unit BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister Javadekar said that BJP is comfortably placed so far as the coming Assembly polls are concerned.Tiwari, while speaking on the occasion, claimed that the JNU incident will have, if there would be any, a positive impact on the BJP in coming polls."For those claiming that the youths will go with the Congress and the AAP are overstretching the thing. Those with masks on their faces can't be called youths. The youths of this country look in the idea and don't hide behind the masks. I appeal to Priyanka Vadra and Kejriwal not to shame youths by calling the masked men youths of this country," said Tiwari.Tiwari said the AAP and the Congress will go down to their lowest percentage of votes this assembly election.The Delhi BJP chief said the AAP's vote share has drastically come down over two elections."It was 55 per cent, which went down to 28 per cent and has finally come down to 18 per cent. They are losing the ground," added Tiwari.The key contest in Delhi is among the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress.In 2015 Assembly polls, the AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, failed to get any seat. (ANI)