BJP top brass attends strategic meeting over Delhi polls

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday held a strategic meeting attended by party national president JP Nadda and its former chief Amit Shah in view of the ensuing Delhi assembly elections.

According to BJP sources, discussions were held on the issues with which the party will approach the voters during campaigns for Delhi polls. The meeting concluded on Tuesday late night.



The party has come up with the slogan - 'Free pani nahi, saaf pani chahiye' (Need clean water, not free of cost water), said sources.

Another slogan which has been devised by the BJP is - 'Desh badla hai, dilli badlenge' (Have changed the nation, will change Delhi too).

Sources said the party will also propagate that the central government has made the reduced the cost of LED bulbs. If Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opposes the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), BJP will raise the issues ranging from abrogation of Article 370 to CAA, they said.

AAP had won a landslide victory in the last polls winning 67 of 70 seats.

The voting for the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)