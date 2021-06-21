BJP top leaders back in Lucknow for more meetings

The newly appointed state vice president and former bureaucrat, Arvind Kumar Sharma, is also expected to be present when the two top BJP leaders meet state leaders to discuss the road map for the next Assembly elections and consolidate the party's position that is being targeted by a belligerent opposition in the wake of the pandemic and allegations of irregularities in the land deals for the proposed Ram temple complex in Ayodhya.

Lucknow, June 21 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh and party vice-president Radha Mohan Singh, who is also in charge of Uttar Pradesh, will arrive in Lucknow on a two-day visit on Monday to hold crucial review meetings.

Earlier, on Sunday, state president Swatantra Dev Singh and General Secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal held a closed-door meeting with senior party functionaries in an apparent exercise to zero down on the issues which need to be taken up with the two senior BJP leaders.

Though the party has not disclosed the schedule of Santhosh and Singh, sources said that the two leaders would also discuss the BJP's position in the ongoing Zila Panchayat chairperson polls which have been touted as a semi-final electoral contest in the run-up to 2022 Assembly polls.

The nomination process for Zila Panchayat chairpersons is scheduled on June 26 and polling will be held on July 3.

The two senior leaders are expected to meet not only party state leaders but also Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministerial colleagues. The meeting is said to be a strategic exercise of the party.

It comes almost a fortnight after Santosh and Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national President J.P. Nadda to provide them the feedback they gathered from the state BJP ranks during their three-day stay in the state capital between May 31 and June 2.

A senior party functionary said that the two leaders are expected to convey the message of the top party leadership besides, indicating the programmes which need to be taken for stepping up the party's electoral outreach.

"There are some issues which will be taken up by the party after detailed discussion with the senior leadership," he said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh BJP plans to organise its state executive later this month.

Party sources said that the meet is expected to be organised virtually and will be addressed by BJP national chief J.P. Nadda and other senior party leaders.

The meeting will churn out political resolutions and campaigns that would lay the party's blueprint of strategy to consolidate its position.

The last state executive was held on March 15 in Lucknow.

--IANS

amita/dpb