BJP top leadership reviews party programmes, Assembly poll plans

Accordingly, party programmes and the Assembly polls scheduled next year in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Goa were discussed in a meeting of general secretaries held at BJP national President J.P. Nadda's residence here.

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) The top BJP leadership on Saturday reviewed the partys ongoing programmes and the preparations for next year's Assembly elections in a few key states.

The party's national General Secretary (organisation), B.L. Santhosh, was also present in the meeting.

Sources said that the works being carried out by the state units under the ‘Sewa Hi Sangathan 2.0' programme launched to provide help and relief to the people during the second wave of the Covid pandemic were reviewed.

"It was found that the majority of the state units and organisational wings have done good work while some have performed below expectations under ‘Sewa Hi Sangathan 2.0'. It was discussed that all state units should reach out to the maximum number of people with relief," the sources said.

This was the first formal meeting of the BJP top leadership after the Assembly polls in five states/UT, in which the BJP formed government for a second consecutive term in Assam and improved its tally from three to 77 seats in West Bengal.

