BJP training module for UP polls - workers should be vigilant against forces looking to disrupt communal harmony

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): With Uttar Pradesh assembly polls slated early next year, various fronts and morchas of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are being trained to tackle criticism of the state government by opposition parties as also ways to keep a watch on elements that may try to disrupt communal harmony.



Sources said that training is being imparted to members of Scheduled Caste morcha and they will be assigned a certain number of tasks ahead and during the elections.

The workers will be trained on how to give a befitting reply in a civilized manner but with facts.

"If someone tries to incite people against the government or against the country, how to give factual reply in a peaceful manner is also part of training. They will also be told about the facts in line with the ideology of the organisation," Lal Singh Arya, BJP SC Morcha chief said.

These are certain points that need to be factored in while imparting training, the sources said.

Apart from these points, detailed training is being imparted on the expansion of organisation, how to ensure that maximum benefit of government schemes reaches people and ways to provide relief to people in the conditions created by COVID-19.

Arya said the training will have a component on how to expose those who conspire against communal harmony and against national integrity.

UP has been a communally sensitive state and has witnessed communal riots in the past.

While BJP is trying to keep its voter base intact and not allow caste divisions, other regional parties are trying to woo various sections.

BSP has also been trying to woo various sections including Brahmins.

The state is expected to witness a multi-cornered contest with BJP, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress having started making preparations for the assembly polls. The state assembly has 403 seats. (ANI)