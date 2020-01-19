BJP trains gun on Indira Jaising for her 'pardon like Sonia' comment

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) The BJP lashed out at prominent lawyer Indira Jaising on Sunday after she urged Nirbhaya's parents to forgive the four death row convicts for brutally raping and murdering her daughter.

BJP leader Saroj Pandey condemned the statement of Jaising as something that was made "at the culmination of politics".

"Her history is well known. Her association with the Aam Aadmi Party is also well known. When matters will be uncovered, it will have far reaching consequences," alleged Pandey.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged, "The convicts of Nirbhaya were punished in the month of July, 2017 and in the next two years till 2019, the Delhi government did not inform the culprits of the punishment." Hitting out at the AAP, Tiwari highlighted jail authorities are under the Delhi government and they could very well have informed the culprits. He also called the statement of Jaising "shocking". Earlier, Jaising had requested Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi to follow the example of Congress President Sonia Gandhi who had moved for the clemency of Nalini Murugan who convicted for the assassination of her husband and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. "While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi, I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn't want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against death penalty," Jaising tweeted on Friday. Speaking to IANS, over the phone, Asha Devi who has been fighting for seven long years to send her daughter's killers to the gallows, said, "...even if God comes and asks me to forgive them, I will not. People like these (Jaising) are a blot on the society." Commenting on Jaising's tweet, she said: "Who is she to tell me to forgive them? What relation does she have with me? I have nothing to do with such people. She can be a relative of those (the convicts) that she has a soft corner for." abn/kr