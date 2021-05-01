BJP transformed 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission into 'Aatma Nirbhar India', says Digambar Kamat

Margao (Panaji) [India], May 1 (ANI): Hitting out at the Centre over spike in coronavirus deaths, Goa Leader of Opposition (LoP) Digambar Kamat on Saturday alleged that Central Government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission has turned into 'Aatma Nirbhar India'.



"After transforming Goa as 'Covid Purna', the insensitive and irresponsible BJP government in Goa announces to suspend all activities under 'Swayam Purna' Goa. With rising Covid deaths Central Government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission has turned into Aatma 'Nirbhar India'," alleged Digambar Kamat.

LoP further said that tall claims of "Make in India" have completely fallen flat as we are dependent on other countries for breathing oxygen now.

"Today, the world has realised that the loud talks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have pushed Indians into a death trap. Other countries are now sending help to save human lives. We are dependent on other countries for breathing oxygen now. The tall claims of "Make in India" have completely fallen flat," added Digambar Kamat.

He further said that it is a sad situation all over as people are made to suffer only because the BJP government failed to create health infrastructure and healthcare facilities.

"It is frustrating, disgusting and painful to hear the cries of people begging for oxygen to save lives of their relatives. I am getting frequent calls from all over the state pleading for beds and timely treatments to Covid patients. Unfortunately, the government is clueless, directionless and without any humanity charged," said Goa Leader of Opposition.

He also suggested that the government sets aside all its priorities and focus only on saving lives while adding that the government should stop all other expenditure and procure Covid vaccines on topmost priority.

"I once again appeal to the Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and the BJP functionaries, shed your ego for the sake of Goa and take every stakeholder on board to find a resolution to the crisis," added Digambar Kamat.

He further hoped that the Goa Government will also realise the blunders it has made and take everyone into confidence to find a resolution to put a system in place.

"There is no governance and there is no System existing in Goa," he said.

He also said that the people of Goa need to take care of themselves by taking maximum precautions and staying at home.

"Let us all pray to God to save us from a bigger disaster," Digambar Kamat further added. (ANI)