BJP tries to make Rahul comment on Modi govt- British Raj a big poll issue

The chief liaison officer of the party's Tamil Nadu unit, V Balachandran had petitioned the Chief Electoral Officer, Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday against this statement and called upon the Election Commission to issue prohibitory orders against Gandhi.

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP is trying to make the statement of Rahul Gandhi, which he made at St Thomas Matric Higher Secondary School on March 1, comparing the Modi government to the British regime, a big election issue.

According to Balachandran, Rahul had compared the present situation in the country with that of the British government rule and had incited students for another freedom struggle. This would cause hatred, contempt and disaffection towards the government. The BJP state unit wants Rahul to be taken to task for this.

In the petition the BJP leader has urged the Election Commission to restrain the Congress leader and issue prohibitory orders against his election campaign in the state.

The BJP leader insisted that Gandhi had violated the Model Code of Conduct and that strict action should be taken against him.

V Balachandran while speaking to IANS said "The Congress scion had acted as if he is fighting against the British and he has incited hatred amongst the school children by inciting them for another freedom struggle. His statement violates Section 124 A of the IPC and this should not be let off like that, and hence we have petitioned the Chief Electoral Officer."

With the BJP taking up the issue, its alliance partner AIADMK will also follow suit. Sources in the party said that it will campaign against the statement of Rahul comparing the Modi government with the British regime.

V Manivannan, a leader of the AIADMK in Chennai North district while speaking to IANS said, "Rahul Gandhi is trying to create unnecessary issues and is trying to instil wrong messages in the minds of children against the government of India. This is not acceptable and a national leader like Rahul Gandhi must not resort to such a strategy during electioneering. He should be brought to book for this and AIADMK is contemplating our next course of action on the same."

--IANS

aal/bg