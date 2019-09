BJP troubled with 'I love Kejriwal' campaign: AAP

Speaking during a public meeting, AAP leader Gopal Rai said the more BJP will oppose the Arvind Kejriwal government, the more people will love Kejriwal.

"The statements of the BJP shows that they are troubled with the popularity of AAP and Kejriwal. The 'I love Kejriwal' campaign was started by the people. The BJP leaders are troubled that the campaign is becoming popular," Rai said.

He also said that people are happy with the waiver of water bills and also free electricity.

"Delhi is with Kejriwal as the people are happy with his work," Rai added.