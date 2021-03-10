BJP unleashes star power, Khushboo to contest against Udayanidhi at Chepauk

Chennai, March 10 (IANS) BJP will field Khushboo Sundar, the Tamil and South Indian movie star against Udayanidhi Stalin, actor-turned-politician and son of MK Stalin at Chepauk, the fiefdom of DMK. The Chepauk seat was represented by M. Karunanidhi the former Chief minister of Tamil Nadu and father of MK Stalin.

Karunanidhi had won from the seat in 1996,2001 and 2006 and Chepauk assembly seat is considered as a DMK bastion and a safe seat.

Sundar, while speaking to IANS said," I am contesting on the basis of party's programmes and policies and not as a star. Jumping into the sea, doing pushups with schoolchildren are not matters which a political leader should do to connect with people. The people will give a fitting lesson to the Congress-DMK combine".

Actor Gauthami will contest from Rajapalayam assembly seat in Virudhunagar district and transgender activist and former journalist Apsara Reddy will also contest the election.

Stars such as Vaidehi and Namitha will also contest on a BJP ticket in the ensuing assembly elections scheduled for April 6.

The BJP, AIADMK, PMK combine will contest the elections together with the AIADMK allocating 20 seats to the BJP and 23 seats to the PMK.

--IANS

