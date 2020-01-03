BJP unveils toll-free no to gain support for CAA

New Delhi: As part of its programme to mobilise support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a toll-free number for people to give missed calls to register their endorsement of the law ahead of the party's 10-day mass contact drive from January 5.

BJP general secretary Anil Jain told mediapersons that the toll-free number will allow people to register their support for the amended citizenship law, which seeks to grant citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India by December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution.

BJP president Amit Shah is expected to visit a household on Sunday, most likely in the national capital, to lead the party's 10-day campaign during which its leaders and workers will contact, the party has said, three crore families to rally support for the CAA. All leading faces of the party, ranging from Union ministers to organisational leaders, will be travelling to various parts of the country during January 5-15 for the drive, Jain said. People will be urged to take to social media to voice their support for the law during the campaign, he said. Party leaders have already been holding public meetings and press conferences over the issue as they work to counter the opposition's campaign against the amended citizenship law. Accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of carrying out a "misinformation" drive to mislead people about the Act, Jain said the CAA is all about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It has nothing to do with any Indian citizen, he added.