BJP urges Kejriwal to call all party meet to discuss Covid

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged that the Kejriwal government is so busy with patting its own back that it does not have time to even improve the Covid related arrangements despite a sudden surge of cases in the recent time.

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Amid a sudden surge of Covid cases in the national capital, the Delhi BJP on Tuesday urged the Arvind Kejriwal government to call an all party meeting to discuss the alarming situation.

"The Covid management system has totally collapsed and now the city government seems to be dependant on private hospitals to tackle the situation," Gupta said.

Gupta pointed out that Delhi is witnessing the fourth wave of Covid since the past ten days but the Kejriwal government has not declared any of its bigger hospitals including LNJP as a dedicated facility for the treatment of virus infection.

"Yesterday, all of a sudden the Kejriwal government declared 14 private hospitals as dedicated facilities to treat Covid patients. It clearly shows the Delhi government hospitals are simply not equipped to deal with the current situation. Treatment in these hospitals is very costly and beyond the reach of lower or middle class people," Gupta said.

Gupta demanded that an all-party meeting should be convened soon by the chief minister and the government come up with a clear blue print to deal with the crisis.

He further demanded that at the same time, the Delhi government should augment the medical consultancy and test centres besides quarantine facilities at the earliest and also implement Ayushman Bharat Yojna at once.

The Delhi BJP chief also suggested the state government schools and colleges can be used as temporary quarantine centres or hospitals.

"It was highly regrettable that now when the patients needed more ventilators and oxygen beds, the Kejriwal government and AAP were busy tarnishing the vaccination drive being run by the central government," he added.

