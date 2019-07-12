BJP uses money and threats to bring down state government: Rahul Gandhi

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 12 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP of using money and power to bring down the state government.

"BJP brings down the state government by using money and threats wherever it can. You saw it in Goa, in North-East. They are trying to do it in Karnataka. This is their method. They have money, power. So, they use it. That is the reality," he said while talking to reporters here.



Asked how the Congress will strengthen then, Rahul said: "The Congress party gets strengthened by the truth. We are fighting for the truth."

Rahul made these remarks after appearing in a court here in connection with a criminal defamation suit filed against him. Rahul was granted bail by the court.

Talking about the criminal defamation case, Rahul said: "More I am attacked, more I will fight with love...but I will not budge from the path of truth."

"It is an attempt to subdue, to threaten. But this doesn't make a difference to me. I don't fear. I will keep fighting. This fight is about the Constitution, for the future of the country, fight against corruption, and fight against injustice. It will go on," added Gandhi. (ANI)