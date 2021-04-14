BJP, VCK party workers clash in Madurai over Ambedkar's birth anniversary celebrations

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): Tension prevailed in Madurai on Wednesday after the cadres of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chased away Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres when they assembled to garland the Ambedkar statue on the 130th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

During the program, the cadres and politicians of various parties, including BJP cadres and VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan, assembled to garland the statue at the outpost in Madurai.When the BJP cadres, led by the party's Madurai rural President Suseendran, approached to garland the statue, VCK denied the permission. However, the BJP cadres proceeded towards the statue after which VCK cadres along with others chased away the BJP cadres.The police controlled the attack and removed the BJP cadres from the spot. This is the second such incident happening between BJP and VCK in Madurai. (ANI)